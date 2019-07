A Kaplan man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Vermilion Parish.

It happened on LA 35 near Lull Road.

State Police say that while 50 year old Kendall Meyers taking a curve, his motorcycle ran of the roadway to the right.

He was thrown from his motorcycle.

State Troopers say that despite weaing a helmet, Myers suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

State Police add that Impairment is not known.