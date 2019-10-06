More than $250K seized during search warrant in Carencro

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Detectives seized over $250,000 cash during the execution of a search warrant in Carencro.

Additionally, narcotics agents discovered one pound of heroin with fentanyl, one pound of methamphetamine, two pounds of cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, MDMA, promethazine along with other schedule V drugs during the warrant at the residence of 36-year-old Oliver Martin.

Agents also located several firearms that had their serial numbers removed.

The incident happened Saturday in the 1100 block of Highway 1252.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the whereabouts of Martin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.