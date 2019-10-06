More than 12,000 voted early in Lafayette Parish for October 12 election

Saturday was the last day to cast your ballot early in Louisiana’s primary election scheduled for October 12.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, 12,111 Lafayette Parish residents showed up to cast early votes.

The turnout represents roughly 8 percent of all registered voters in the parish.

The highly-contested race for mayor-president of Lafayette is on the ballot, along with several other races, including city and parish council seats, and school board.

State races, including governor, attorney general, state legislators and four constitutional amendments are also on the ballot.

Throughout the state, if you missed your chance to weigh in during early voting, you can still cast your ballot on Election Day, October 12.

Early voting numbers around Acadiana:

Acadia Parish: 4,103

Evangeline Parish: 3,244

Iberia Parish: 6,782

St: Landry Parish: 5,602

St. Martin Parish : 7,034

St. Mary Parish: 4,603

Vermilion Parish: 4,773