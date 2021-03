(KLFY) Family and friends of Ja’kyrie Clark gathered Sunday at his burial site for a post celebration of his life, and a balloon release.

Related Content 19-year-old arrested for Moore Park shooting that killed two

Clark would have turned 20-years-old Monday.

He was shot to death October 15 during a party at Moore Park.

Last month, a Lafayette grand jury indicted 18-year-old Jamyron Magee on first-degree murder charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting.