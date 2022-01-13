Monroe man arrested after starting multiple fires inside of apartment complex

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 13, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department responded to a call at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Gordon Avenue. One of the residents advised the department that his brother, 20-year-old Latara Dante Williams Jr., set multiple fires inside of the apartment while they both were inside.

Williams’ brother also mentioned he put out two fires, but he was unaware of another fire in a bedroom where the door was closed. Williams was located on the scene and placed in handcuffs.

Williams advised authorities that he used a lighter to set a bag of trash on fire in the kitchen, the shower curtain in the restroom, and clothes in the back bedroom. Williams was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Aggravated Arson.