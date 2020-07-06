MLB: 60 game schedule released for the Astros and all teams

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 24: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros hits a solo home run off of relief pitcher Tommy Milone #57 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on September 24, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Monday, Major League Baseball released it’s 60 game schedule, and the Yankees and Nationals will play on Opening Day. Opening Day will be July 23, when two games will be played, with the other teams playing their first game July 24. The regular season is scheduled to end Sept. 27.

The Seattle Mariners head to Minute Maid Park on July 23rd to begin a four-game series against the Astros. Houston will then host the Los Angeles Dodgers, on July 29th.

In all, Houston has four nationally televised games, that Dodgers contest being the first. Three more come during the remainder of the season. One with the LA Angels, and one against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On September 12th former LSU Tiger Alex Bregman and the Astros travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, again on FOX.

(ESPN) – Each team will play 10 games against each of the other teams in its own division, for a total of 40 games.

Each team will play 20 interleague games against the teams in its corresponding geographic division (AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central, AL West vs. NL West). Six of those 20 games will be against their “natural interleague rival” (Yankees-Mets, White Sox-Cubs, etc.).

The postseason will follow the usual format, with the two wild-card teams in each league meeting in a one-game playoff, with the winners advancing with the division winners.

Don’t forget about the rules changes for 2020: universal DH, three-batter minimum for pitchers, extra innings will start with a runner on second base. – (ESPN)

Some days of note, August 13th, MLB “Field of Dreams” Day Cardinals vs. White Sox in Iowa.

August 16th, The 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues.

August 28th it’s Jackie Robinson Day, and on Sept. 9th it will be Roberto Clemente Day.

Here’s the Houston Astros 2020 schedule https://www.mlb.com/astros/news/astros-2020-schedule