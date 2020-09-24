Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife Teresa test positive for coronavirus

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor’s office announced Wednesday. The Republican governor has not shown any symptoms and his wife’s symptoms are mild, the governor said.

Teresa was first tested Wednesday morning after displaying minor symptoms of the virus, and the governor was tested soon after. Teresa has taken a rapid test and a swab test that came back positive, and Parson is waiting on the results of a swab test after his rapid test came back positive, according to The Associated Press.

All official and campaign events have been canceled, and the governor’s staff is also getting tested, the office said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 65-year-old Parson said, “I want everybody to know that myself and the first lady are both fine.”

Parson has encouraged his state to wear masks and social distance — but he has also opposed a mask mandate, according to CBS affiliate KMOV.

More than 116,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the state and nearly 2,000 have died, according to the most recent data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The AP reported that the state broke its single-day death toll record on both Tuesday and Wednesday. When asked by the outlet on Wednesday if it was time for a statewide mandate, the state’s health director told AP that it should be decided by local officials.