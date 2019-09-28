Missing diver located in stable condition near Destin, Florida

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. Coast Guard P.A.)– A missing diver, who was last seen approximately 10 miles southeast of Destin, Florida, has been located in stable condition, Friday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 6 p.m. that Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located the diver swimming to shore in stable condition.

Sector Watchstanders received a report at 1 p.m. of a missing diver who was last seen approximately 300 feet from the charter vessel, A-Salt Mission, at 12:40 p.m.