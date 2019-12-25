Live Now
Michigan woman’s Secret Santa turns out to be Bill Gates

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan woman received 81 pounds of gifts from a multi-billionaire Secret Santa.

The recipient identified as Shelby from the Detroit metro area got Bill Gates as her Secret Santa.

A Michigan woman who has participated in 95 RedditGifts exchanges just hit the jackpot this Christmas.

The second richest man in the world also sent a donation in her late mother’s memory to the American Heart Association.

The Microsoft founder joins RedditGifts’ Secret Santa exchange every year.

Gates and his team appear to do their research year after year, according to a report by MarketWatch.

Shelby’s holiday haul from Gates includes plenty of nods to her favorite movies, books and video games, including: a Harry Potter Santa hat and a pair of elaborate Lego building sets, including a giant Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, and a retired R2D2 puzzle, since the Star Wars droid is “my spirit robot,” she said.

There’s also a handmade quilt depicting scenes from Nintendo’s iconic “Legend of Zelda” video game series, which she believes was custom-made, since she can’t find another one like it online. And the crate is packed with tons of “Twin Peaks” memorabilia, including an embroidered L.L. Bean jacket worn by one of the crew members on set between 1990 and 1991, as well as five scripts from the second season.

One of “The Great Gatsby” lover’s favorite gifts, however, is a bound manuscript of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, complete with scans of the author’s handwritten notes as he was writing the novel.

The Gates gift also includes a donation for an undisclosed amount that made to the American Heart Association in honor of Shelby’s mother, who passed away in March.

