Meth, marijuana found on floor of Duson casino truck stop; three arrested

Duson police say three people were arrested after meth and marijuana fell onto the floor while they were inside a local casino truck stop.

Police Chief Kip Judice said police were called after the drugs were found early Saturday morning.

When police reviewed the surveillance, Judice said, officers identified the person who had dropped the drugs.

Further video showed the vehicle the suspect had arrived in and after running the license plates, Judice said, officers were able to track the car to a local resident.

While enroute to the residence, Judice said officers located the vehicle driving down the road and attempted to stop the driver, who then sped off.

During a pursuit down I-10 through Scott, Judice said, officers saw a passenger throwing items from the car.

Deputies were able to find two packages which Judice said contained illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The pursuit ended on Ambassador Caffery at Willow Street when the driver stopped, and an additional $3k in meth and marijuana was recovered, Judice said.

57-year-old Marty James Broussard, who Judice described as homeless, was arrested on the following charges: schedule ii penalties, prohibited acts, resisting an officer, prohibited acts schedule IV, p/witd schedule I marijuana.

Additionally, 39-year old Amanda Meaux of Duson was arrested on the following charges: schedule II penalties and prohibited acts.

43-year-old Dustin Charles Lennep of Lafayette was arrested on 2 bench warrant charges from St. Mary Parish.

All three suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with no bond.