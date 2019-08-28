Mermentau Police need help finding suspect

The Mermentau Police Department is investigating the Felony Theft of a gooseneck trailer containing oilfield casing from the Mermentau Bridge area. This incident occurred between the night of July 27th and the following afternoon of July 28, 2019.

The stolen trailer is described as a 2005 Ameritrail 40’ gooseneck trailer, black in color. It was carrying over 400 feet of 5 1/2 inch oilfield casing pipe. The total estimated value is over 15k dollars. The picture is a stock photo.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.