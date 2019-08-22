Memorial Services for Gov. Kathleen Blanco begin in Baton Rouge today

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Memorial services for Governor Kathleen Blanco begin today in the state’s capital.



The public is invited to attend the services for the Louisianas first female Governor today.



There will be an interfaith service this morning for Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, followed by visitation at the state capitol, where her body will lie in state.



This morning, Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver reflections celebrating the life of Governor Blanco during the service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, which begins at 10:00 a.m.



Following the service, Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will join state leaders to receive Governor Blanco’s family at the state capitol for the honor procession and public visitation.



That honor procession will begin at 12:30 p.m.



For those planning to attend today’s services, here’s a few things you should know:



In lieu of flowers, the Blanco family requests that donations be made to the Governor Kathleen Blanco Public Policy Center.



Parking for the public is free at the Welcome Center Parking Garage located at 101 North Street, beginning at Noon.



Additional free parking will be available along River Road across from the Claiborne Building.



Visitors for the public visitation will enter through the ground floor, where they will be screened by security.



No bags larger than a small purse will be allowed inside any of the locations.



Seating will be limited at St. Joseph’s Cathedral and standing room will not be allowed inside.



Seating will not be available for those waiting in line for visitation, and if you’re still in line at 6:00 p.m. when visitation ends, you will be welcomed by the Blanco family.

If you’re planning to attend any of today’s services, early arrival is recommended.



Of course, KLFY will be broadcasting the services live, and we’ll have live reports all throughout the day.