Members of Club Blue help celebrate February birthdays at the Boys & Girls Club

At the Jackie Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana everyday is special, but Tuesday was extra special for the club members who have birthdays in February.



“My birthday is this Sunday and I will be turning 10,” says Kaylee Borel.

Kaylee is just one of the club members who celebrated their February birthday with members from Club Blue.

“I think it’s cool how they threw us a birthday party because it’s really nice to show that they care about us,” says Borel.



“Club Blue is a young professionals group that supports the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and all of their different locations in the region”, says Club member Sarah Lognion.

Members help support the Boys & Girls Club by volunteering their time and mentoring students.



“Coming here and meeting kids, perfect strangers, but they treat you like a friend right away. We cut up, laugh, tell some jokes- it’s a good lighthearted cap to your day,” says Chris Ortte a Club Blue Member.



Club Blue also provides networking opportunities for young professionals. The club is mainly based in Lafayette right now.

They are currently looking for more volunteers in the New Iberia, Opelousas and Abbeville areas.