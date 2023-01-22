Conservative pundit Meghan McCain took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the birth of her second child.

The “Daily Mail” contributor said she and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed a baby girl on Thursday.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning,” she wrote in the post, which included a photo of their older daughter, Liberty Sage, meeting her new sister. “Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!”

McCain ended the post with the quote, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Domenech praised his wife in a comment to the Daily Mail, saying, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Cindy McCain, wed Domenech in 2017.