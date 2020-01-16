Learn more about the upcoming event here.
Meet Your Neighbor: UL Alumni Association’s Camellia Tea
Abbeville78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 14 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 13 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous