Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH’s updated vaccination distribution list, eligibility expanded to Louisianans 16+
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Video: Kennedy fights to lower insulin prices for Louisianans
Video
Pay It Forward: Couple blesses worker with $1,000
Video
Kennedy, Ernst introduce bill to defund Planned Parenthood
Congressman Higgins urges Biden admin. to approve INFRA grant for I-10 Calcasieu bridge
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Greater Acadiana Heart Walk
News
Posted:
Apr 15, 2021 / 12:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2021 / 12:40 PM CDT
For more information, visit
Greater Acadiana Heart Walk.
Local News
UPDATE: Weeks Street in New Iberia reopened
Pay It Forward: Couple blesses worker with $1,000
Video
Family member of missing boat crew member clings to faith, asks for continued prayers
Video
April 15 LDH update: 791 new cases reported, 9 new deaths
Weather delays divers from searching for shipwreck survivors
Funeral services are set for Acadiana philanthropist Jim Moncus
Video
Lake Charles man arrested for third degree rape
12 Seacor crew members still missing: Search and rescue missions continue Thursday morning
Video
Woman arrested in connection to 15-year-old Quawan Charles’ death bonds out of jail
Lafayette man pleas guilty to manslaughter
More Local
Trending Stories
Father of Kori Gauthier speaks after his daughter’s body was found
Video
Boat Captain identified as body pulled from water. Search continues for 12 missing from capsized boat near Grand Isle.
Video
Weather delays divers from searching for shipwreck survivors
‘These three words’ Family member of Kori Gauthier thanks community after 19 yo’s body identified
Video
Family member of missing boat crew member clings to faith, asks for continued prayers
Video
Sidebar