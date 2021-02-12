Meet Your Neighbor: 211 HELP services

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- While much of the focus in Washington has shifted to the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, many Americans are waiting for word on the status of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes $1,400 stimulus checks.

Whether you get a check depends on which direction Biden and Democratic leaders decide to go as proposal makes its way through committees over the next few weeks with the goal of additional relief being finalized by mid-March. It’s an aggressive timeline that will test the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver.