Medical Breakthroughs: Push happening to hire more emergency medical technicans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A national shortage of paramedics has led to more companies pushing for the education and recruitment of emergency medical technicians.

Acadian Companies is working to answer that demand for more paramedics and EMTs to help keep up with emergency response.

“There’s not too bad of a shortage around here, but nationwide there is, ” said Acadian paramedic, Zachary Privat. “And there are a lot of people that leave to go work at different areas of the company.”

Privat has been a paramedic with Acadian Companies for seven years.

“I actually came from working offshore to come do this,” he said. I was a paramedic offshore and I wanted to come here for more job security.”

Kerri LeBeouf started in the billing office of Acadian Companies before realizing she wanted to be out on the road as an EMT.

“I wanted to be an RN so I was working part time while going to school and then I heard about the EMT course that was offered and it was only three months so I jumped on that to get my feet wet and I love it,” LeBeouf said.

It’s a three month course for EMT training at the national EMS Academy, a partnership with south Louisiana Community College.

For those wanting to be a paramedic, they have a year of schooling.

“EMT is basic lifesaving skills so we do CPR, first responding, splinting and airway management,” LeBeouf “Paramedic is ALS, so advanced lifesaving skills so they are able to intubate and start IVs. they can also do critical care transports and get their certificate for that.”

Whether it’s 911 calls, hospital transfers or strike teams for hurricanes and natural disasters, both Privat and LeBeouf say it’s been a rewarding career, with no work day the same.

“It’s one of those jobs where they say you never work a day in your life if you love what you’re doing,” Lebeouf said. “It’s mind blowing how much I love it.”

There are currently 40 opening Louisiana. The starting salary for an EMT is $30,000. The starting salary for a paramedic is $45,000.

