Medical Breakthroughs: Friends honor Dodi Groves who lost her life to breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month and one group is honoring their friend who lost her life to breast cancer by raising money for services across Acadiana.

This time with a little Halloween flair.

News Ten’s Megan Kelly has this story you’ll see only on Ten.

Witches are raising awareness this October.

“There’s a lot of statistics out there about breast cancer in Louisiana, and we are one of the highest for mortality rates. We like to make a difference.”

Jenny Best and Aimee Williford with the Dodi Groves Memorial Fund are ready to honor the late Dodi Groves by raising money through a Halloween-themed fundraiser, Dodi’s favorite holiday.

“In the process of her leaving her legacy, we will be able to help other breast cancer patients and families in our seven parish Acadiana area.”

It’s a cause near to Williford’s heart. She’s a survivor battling breast cancer for about a year.

“It was devastating to hear and of course your whole world stops in a moment and then I think you really go into survivor mode.”

As a counselor, she says she hopes to help other cancer patients’ mental health.

“You tend to want to isolate. Let people love on you. It’s a time in your life when you need your friends, you need your family, your church comes together, people bring meals, let them do it.”

Best says she hopes one day to see bigger and better innovations in Acadiana to combat breast cancer.

“A big dream of ours is a mobile mammography unit or a mobile clinic in a generic area that is easier for the general public to get to. I don’t know how soon we could see that pass but that would be amazing.”

In Lafayette, Megan Kelly, KLFY News 10.

“The Witches Ride” will be October 19 at Sugar Mill Pond from 4 to 7 p.m.

The group is asking folks to come out to the witches ride in their best witch attire.

You can expect a “Spooktacular” family friendly event with a 5k bike ride, 1 mile fun run and a 5k fun run.

