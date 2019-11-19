Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Eye doctors warn of lash mites after growing trend of eyelash extensions

Medical Breakthroughs

by: Shannon Smith

Posted: / Updated:

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the popularity of eyelash extensions, eye doctors are now warning people to be more cautious saying people can develop infections or lash mites.

It’s a growing beauty trend. Eyelash extensions are meant to give a fuller, more lush look for women. But some eye doctors say it can also be a breeding place for bacteria, if you’re not careful.

Dr. David Burstein says he’s treated patients for lash mites and some of those patients have lash extensions.

“When you’re using things like extensions, and you create a little bit of inflammation, that knocks down the immunity and allows these mites to create an infestation,” said Dr. Burstein of Kenmore Eye Care.

But Burstein says lash extensions aren’t the primary cause of lash mites. In fact, he says he sees them in many elderly patients as well.

“It sounds bad and it sounds a little eerie but it’s really, a fairly normal thing to have,” said Dr. Burstein.

Eye doctors are urging people to thoroughly wash their eyelashes and eye lids, which can be an easy place for lash mites or lice to develop.

“That’s where they go, wherever there’s a hair follicle, that’s where they are unfortunately, certain ways of getting transmitted for lice,” said Burstein.

Burstein says if that happens it’s treatable with the right products such as those containing tea tree oil. He says there are scrubs, cleansers and wipes available.

Burstein says this isn’t to scare people from getting extensions, but to serve as a reminder to thoroughly clean your eyes.

“You want to be kind of rough on your lashes, don’t be gentle. You want to get right down to the base of those lashes,” said Burstein.

Burstein says it typically takes about 2 to 4 weeks to treat lash mites or lice. Then, he says, a patient is put on a treatment for maintenance. He says if people ever notice any issues with their lashes, whether they have extensions or not, it’s best to go see a doctor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories