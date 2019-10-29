Acadiana doctors use new procedures to prevent stroke



LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Tuesday, Oct. 29, is World Stroke Day.

Acadiana doctors are not only using the latest procedures to save more lives but they’re updating the warning signs so patients have a better idea when a stroke is happening.

News 10 spoke with the stroke team at Lafayette General Medical center.

When having a stroke, it’s crucial to act fast and this team is ready to save lives.

“We are doing a good job of treating strokes but it still a major health factor,” said Dr. Damon Patterson, medical director of Stroke and Nuero Intervention at LGMC.

Stroke, once the third leading cause of death, is now the fifth.



Patterson says is due to the latest innovations – like the thrombectomy, a surgical procedure that removes blood clots from an artery or vein. the procedure widens the time window.

“We’re able to see the catheter go up and if we see a blockage anywhere then we can use either a little tubes to suck out the clot, we can use little devices that grab the clot and we can pull it out or we can even use a stint to keep the blood vessel open if we need to,” Patterson said.

Stroke kills about 140,000 people in the US every year. That’s about one in 20 people. Doctors are now using the acronym be fast as a way for people to know the symptoms:

B is for balance, someone who is staggering or dizzy.

E is for eyes, any sudden change in vision.

F is for face. watch for face droops.

A is for arm, look for weakness in the arm or leg.

S is for speech as in slurred speech.

T is for time. you have to act quickly.

“It is preventable in most cases. it’s definitely more about those risk factors that people don’t realize they have or they do realize they have but they’re not in your control,” said Shanda Babineaux, stroke coordinator for LGMC.

“Stroke is scary, it should always be scary because it’s very dangerous but we are really leading the charge in this war on it. each year we’re seeing more and more successes,” Patterson said.



Some of the risks for stroke include factors like heart disease, diabetes and smoking.

Lafayette General Medical Center is hosting a free stroke screening event.

It’s November 16 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

reservations are required.