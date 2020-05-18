Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

McDonald’s set to scrap self-serve soda machines as part of reopening guidelines

News

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHICAGO, IL. (WGHP) – For the time being, McDonald’s is set to do away with the self-serve soda machines in the restaurants over safety and cleanliness concerns.

McDonald’s reopening guidelines state that “beverage bars will remain closed or sectioned off and staffed in restaurants,” according to a 59-page memo obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

14,000 McDonald’s restaurants across the US are affected by the change.

The soda fountains are reportedly difficult to clean, the memo stated.

A McDonald’s franchise owner quoted in the WSJ said he would rather have the machine shut down than to deal with the hassle of running it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar