Four people injured after multiple shootings in Monroe County

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A dangerous and developing situation is happening in the Poconos.

Police are looking for whoever fired multiple shots in several different locations throughout Monroe County. Since about 5:30 Monday evening, the Coolbaugh and Tobyhanna areas have been on high alert.

Eyewitness News heard from Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, who said four victims were shot in multiple locations and suspects are still at large.

Wagner said officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to reports of rapid gunfire at a private community in Coolbaugh Township. They started receiving calls to additional shootings in the area.

Police located two victims on Ledgewood Drive. A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Shortly after police responded to another shooting and found a third victim in a parking lot along Route 196 with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police received another report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Campbell and King’s Way and found a fourth victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police have brought in multiple persons of interest for questioning.

Wagner says they are applying for various search warrants to further the investigation.

“We had four different scenes with four different victims. We are still trying to sort through the evidence. We do have multiple witnesses, multiple victims, and multiple persons of interest we are interviewing at this time,” Wagner said.

“I called the cops with the store full of customers. I had to lock the doors and everything to make sure everyone was safe. And the cops went straight over there ’cause they know the drill, this happens all the time there. And they ended up having to say ‘put your hands up and get out of the vehicle’ to whoever it was,” Dollar General manager Nicole Hull said.

The victim with a gunshot wound to the back was flown to a trauma center. The condition is unknown for other the other victims.

A shelter in place is still activated as police continue to search for suspects.