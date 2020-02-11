Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Massachusetts waitress surprised with $2,000 tip on $12 bill

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A man surprised a Massachusetts waitress with a $2,000 tip.

The server got the tip during the lunch rush at Harvest Market in Swansea last week, The Fall River Herald News reported. She declined to give her full name but said she goes by the nickname Leena.

The tipper paid his $12 bill for a salad bar and fountain drink using a credit card. He handed the receipt to the host and asked that she make sure Leena received the tip.

Leena ran into the parking lot when she realized the size of the tip to thank the customer, but he had already left.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories