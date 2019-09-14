Mass of Remembrance for suicide lost taking place in Lafayette

The Diocese of Lafayette will host a special Mass of Remembrance for those who have lost their lives to suicide where families and friends will gather as a community to pray for their loved ones and experience healing and support.

All those who attend are invited to bring a tabletop framed photo of their loved one to the Mass so it can be displayed near the altar, the Diocese said.

The event is being held at the Cathedral of St. John on Saturday, November 23, at 10 a.m. and coincides with the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Anyone can register the name of your loved one that died by suicide for the Mass by clicking HERE or by calling the Office of Marriage and Family Life at 337-261-5653.