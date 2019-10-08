Mass held in remembrance of Archbishop Harry J. Flynn

A mass of remembrance for Archbishop Harry J. Flynn was celebrated Monday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

Archbishop Flynn died Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Minnesota, where he served as Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Archbishop Flynn was also a much-loved shepherd of the people of the Diocese of Lafayette and was consecrated as Coadjutor Bishop for the Diocese in 1986, and served as Bishop from 1989 to 1994, before going on to serve the Catholic faithful in Minnesota.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel served as celebrant of Monday’s mass.