Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookie coming to New Iberia

Here is some sweet news for New Iberia!

A Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookie location will open later this year in the Bayou Landing Shopping Center.

The dessert shop will offer cookie cakes, gourmet cookies and brownies, and Double Doozies–or cookie sandwiches–from Great American Cookies. From Marble Slab Creamery, the shop will feature more than 75 flavors of ice cream, mix-ins, cakes, cupcakes, sundaes, shakes and smoothies.

The new location is just a couple doors down from The Grand Theater.

Co-brand owners Patrick and Karen Bonin are both New Iberia natives.

“New Iberia is our hometown, and we’re excited about bringing something we both love so much here.” Patrick Bonin said.

“The response from the community has been incredible so far, and we’re really excited to finally get moving on this project and eventually provide everyone with some delicious cookies and cookie cakes, plus fantastic ice cream made fresh right in the store.”

Patrick Bonin is a freelance writer and voice-over artist, and Karen is the Principal at St. Edward School in New Iberia.