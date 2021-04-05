Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder arrested in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police rounded up a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

Desmond Richard, 30, of Opelousas, was wanted on an outstanding warrant for the attempted murder charge. He was identified by an off-duty St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy. Opelousas Police used the deputy’s description of Richard’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Railroad Ave.

When taken into custody, Richard was also found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. He faces charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, driving with no license and driving with no proof of insurance.

Police Chief Martin McLendon said he would like to reinforce to the citizens of Opelousas that officers are on a daily basis doing everything possible to stem the rising tide of gun violence in and around the community. Police would like to ask the community to provide any information that can combat gun violence on our streets.

Anyone with information related to violent crime contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.