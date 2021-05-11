East Feliciana Parish man dies in mobile home fire, no smoke alarms found

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is dead after a fire tore through a mobile home last week.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, the Bluff Creek Fire Department was called to a fire on Robins Rd.

While at the scene, firefighters “located the body of a man in the home’s kitchen,” according to the State Fire Marshal.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office is working to confirm who it was that died in the fire.

LOSFM says, “the victim is believed to be the 43-year-old homeowner.”

The investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing, according to the State Fire Marshal.

The initial investigation found that the fire likely started in the kitchen.

No smoke alarms were located in the mobile home.

If you would like a free smoke alarm, visit Operation Save-A-Life.