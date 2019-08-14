Man arrested in connection with attack of comedian Andy Dick in New Orleans

1  of  2
NEW ORLEANS – The man accused of punching celebrity Andy Dick outside a club in New Orleans has been arrested.

Nola.com reports, 46-year-old David Hale was charged with second-degree battery and simple battery.

Dick was reportedly standing outside One Eye Jacks on Toulouse Street after a performance Saturday when he was attacked.  Surveillance video from the scene showed a man step from behind a woman on the sidewalk and punch Dick.

Dick said he was “knocked out 100 percent for 15 minutes.” He was taken to a local hospital and received treatment for brain bleeding.

Representatives said they don’t know why the attack happened and say it was unprovoked.

