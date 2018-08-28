Man arrested after he threw a broken plate at his girlfriend but hit her daughter, police say

FARMERVILLE, La. - (8/27/18) - A Farmerville man is behind bars after a weekend argument with his girlfriend turned into a felony.

Police say 53-year-old Mark Sherman Hall broke a dinner plate and threw it at his girlfriend but missed, striking her 14-year-old daughter in the face.

The plate caused deep cuts that had to be tended to by Union General Hospital.

Two other teenagers, ages 15 and 12, witnessed the incident.

According to police reports, the mother was unable to talk at first due to being distraught about her daughter.

Hall reportedly left the home before deputies arrived but was stopped by Farmerville Police after a description of his vehicle was dispersed among area law enforcement.

Hall admitted to arguing with the mother but claims he did not throw anything.

Police say that Hall changed his story several times during questioning.

Hall was booked into the Union Parish Detention center on charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and felony domestic abuse battery.

According to police, Hall will face a judge before bail is even considered.