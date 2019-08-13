1  of  2
Man accused of not returning father’s vehicle allegedly gets into fight with him

News

by: KLFY Newsroom

Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office

A Eunice man is accused of taking his father’s vehicle in Jennings and not returning it.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say that David Welch was loaned the vehicle from his father and refused to return it.

Welch allegedly went to his father’s house and demanded money for gas.

Deputies say the argument then turned physical.

Welch left when deputies were called and then came back.

He was found hiding behind a barn on the property and was arrested.

Welch faces unauthorized use of a movable, simple battery and aggravated assault charges.

