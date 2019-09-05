Man accused of intentionally setting car on fire after an argument

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said a 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set a car on fire, following an argument.

Wilson Alonso Deras-Sabillion was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail Saturday on one count of simple arson.

An investigation revealed that Deras-Sabillion had been staying at a home for a month while looking for work.

According to the homeowner, an argument happened between himself and Deras-Sabillion and following the argument, the homeowner got into his truck until Deras-Sabillion left.

Later that evening, the homeowner’s truck was set on fire.

Police located Deras-Sabillion following an investigation and say he admitted to being involved in an altercation and purchasing an accelerant at a nearby store.

He also told police he was at the home around the time of the fire, but denied setting the fire, police said.

He was then arrested and taken to jail.