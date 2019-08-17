1  of  2
Man accused in death of Shreveport officer pleads guilty to gun drug charges

by: KLFY Newsroom

The man accused in the death of Shreveport Officer Chateri Payne pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

Glenn Frierson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Frierson was arrested in January in connection with Officer Payne’s death.

Court documents say when police searched Frierson’s barber shop in May of last year, they found a loaded pistol.

It was Frierson’s and carried it for protection when selling drugs.

Court documents also say that Frierson had 28 grams of methamphetamine on him.

Frierson was a convicted felon when he had the gun.

Frierson faces 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and 20 years in prison for drug distribution.

He also faces three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

Frierson is set sentencing for December 11, 2019.

