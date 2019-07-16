Makers of Tabasco visit White House for Made in America Product Showcase

As part of the third annual Made in America Product Showcase, the McIllhenny Co. visited the White House.

The McIllhenny Co. of course makes the world-renowned hot sauce, Tabasco.

“We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit. When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA.” President Donald Trump

The showcase demonstrates the hard work of Americans all over the country. Products from all 50 states are showcased.

“We were excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

The following companies were represented at this year’s showcase: