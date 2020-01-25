Live Now
LSU's starting lineup not set with season on the horizon

by: Jared Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s 2019 season ended in the Super Regionals with a loss to Florida State, and that series ended the final season of significant Tiger veterans. The Bayou Bengals now have the task of replacing those leaders with 10 new faces.

“It hasn’t been often in the 14 years that I’ve been here, where I stood here in front of you, and there’s just unknowns about a team. Obviously, we loss three major players last year in Josh Smith, Zach Watson and what was that other guy’s name? Got the most hits in the history of our program Antoine Duplantis,” head coach Paul Mainieri said.

The Tigers season is only three weeks away , but LSU still has questions for who will start in the infield. The team loves the competition the roster is creating.

“They’re awesome. This team’s super close. I think everybody gels well. Everybody’s best friends it feels like. We got a lot of competition. Everybody’s pushing each other, and everybody’s just really excited about this year on this team.” junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera said.

