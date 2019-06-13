LSU’s Cole Henry Earns Freshman All-America Honor

LSU right-hander Cole Henry was named a second-team Freshman All-American Thursday by Perfect Game.

Henry, a product of Florence, Ala., was 4-2 this season with a 3.39 ERA in 14 appearances (11 starts). He worked 58.1 innings, recording 18 walks, 72 strikeouts and a .226 opponent batting average. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC squad last month in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

He was voted to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament team after firing five shutout innings on June 1 versus Southern Miss, allowing just two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Henry was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after defeating Florida on April 19 with a superb effort, limiting the Gators to one run on four hits in 5.1 innings with no walks and a career-high 12 strikeouts. His strikeouts total was the most by an LSU pitcher in an SEC game since March 30, 2017, when Alex Lange recorded 12 Ks against Texas A&M.

Henry earned a win over Texas A&M on April 6, limiting the Aggies to two runs on six hits in a career-long eight innings with no walks and nine strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches in the outing, allowing two runs in the first inning before firing seven straight shutout frames.

He defeated Mississippi State on March 29, limiting the Bulldogs to four runs on five hits in five innings with nine strikeouts.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

