POPLARVILLE, Ms. – LSU Eunice spotted Hinds an early four-run lead and a late charge fell just short as the Bengals dropped a 4-3 decision to open the Region 23 Tournament on Monday at Pearl River CC. The Bengals (38-16) face an elimination game tomorrow at 7:00PM against the winner of East Mississippi and Jones College.



Hinds was first to strike in the third inning as Vantrel Reed doubled home a run. The Eagles pushed it to 4-0 an inning later as a two-run double chased LSUE starter Luke McGibboney (Gonzales, LA, Catholic-Baton Rouge HS) , followed by a sacrifice fly.



The Eagles would only have three runners reach scoring position the remainder of the game as Miles Clack (Katy, TX, Seven Lake HS) and Aiden Vosburg (Jarreau, LA, Catholic-Pointe Coupee HS) would hold Hinds in check the remainder of the game.



LSUE were subdued by Hinds starter Holland Townes, managing just two hits through six innings. The Bengals would have an opportunity for a big frame in the sixth, loading the bases. A groundout to third base would squash the scoring chance, but the threat would awaken the LSUE offense.



Hinds would go into its bullpen in the seventh and the Bengals would capitalize as Alexander Saunier (Lafayette, LA, Lafayette HS) led the inning with a single. Korey Cooper (Dickinson, TX, Dickinson HS) would follow two batters later with a two-out single and Kole Myers (Jennings, LA, Jennings HS) would bring them both home wit a hard hit double to left, cutting the deficit to 4-2.



LSUE would leave two runners stranded in the eighth before trying to mount a dramatic comeback in the ninth. Carter Quinn (Lake Charles, LA, Barbe HS) would lead off the final frame with a single to right center, advancing to second later in the inning on a wild pitch. Peyton LeJeune (Church Point, LA, Teurlings Catholic HS) would score Quinn with a two-out single to make it a 4-3 game.



Cole Romero (Scott, LA, Acadiana HS) would give the first pitch he saw a drive to right center but would stay in the park, ending the game.



Saunier was the lone Bengal to record a multi-hit game as the Bengals would post an eight-hit afternoon.