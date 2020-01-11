Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSU Wide Receiver bet comes down to National Championship

News

by: Jared Joseph

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Eighteen is the number of touchdowns both LSU wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have going into the Tigers’ final game of the season, but the reason their number of touchdowns is important goes back to the preseason.

Chase, Jefferson and Terrace Marshall, Jr. agreed to a touchdown bet. Whoever scored the most touchdowns at the end of the season gets $100 and a ticket to Waffle House, and for Chase and Jefferson, the bet comes down to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“The winner gets tickets to Waffle House because we love Waffle House. It’s tied at 18 right now. We still have that bet going on so this final game is going to be the finishing touches,” Jefferson said.

“That’s actually crazy. I did not think this was going to happen like this. I know I was up by like four touchdowns. He came back in the Oklahoma game and got four so I don’t know man. I hope I win,” Chase said.

Marshall could’ve been in the running for the long-awaited meal. The Bossier City native lead the country in touchdown catches before suffering a broken foot against Vanderbilt in week four, but he says if not for the injury he’d still be in the running.

“Oh yeah, most definitely, most definitely. Whoever win, I’m just going to be happy for them,” Marshall said.

The stage is set for the two 504 natives in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Click the video for more on the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

53°F Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

63°F Few Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories