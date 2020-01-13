Live Now
LSU vs. Clemson: National Championship preview

by: Emma Simmons

Posted:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Watch the “Road to the National Championship” pregame show right here at 1 p.m. CT.

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will face off against No. 3 Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. CT tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Thirteen years since its last national title in the Bowl Championship Series, LSU is now seeking its first CFP national championship.

Clemson, the defending national champions, are now vying for their third CFP title win in four years, further solidifying their current dynasty.

Both teams are going into the game undefeated (14-0), but it appears LSU has an advantage: Heisman winner Joe Burrow. In the CFP semifinals, Burrow accounted for seven touchdowns (with another score on the ground) when LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28. But Clemson’s top-ranked defense may just be able to slow down LSU’s offense–something no other team has accomplished this season. Their pass-defense statistics are almost as impressive as Burrow’s numbers. Clemson rose up from a 16-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23 in the CFP semifinals.

With President Trump among the attendees, security will be heightened around the Superdome and in the Central Business District and French Quarter. This will be his first sporting event of the new year and third of the season. Trump also attended the LSU vs. Bama game in 2019.

What’s going to give when the two Tigers and their coaches, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, meet on the field? Which will claw their way to the top?

Join us at 1 p.m. CT as we break it down.

