LSU to hold an in person commencement ceremony in Tiger Stadium

by: Stacie Richard

BATON ROUGE, La (BROPROUD)- Louisiana State University announced via twitter that they will have an in person commencement ceremony in the Tiger Stadium on December 18.

The ceremony will be open to December graduates, as well as May and August 2020 graduates who did not get to attend an in-person ceremony.

LSU states that any graduate that does not feel safe attending the ceremony will have another opportunity to attend a commencement in the future, but they will also have a virtual ceremony for those not attending.

