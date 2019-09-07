LSU PhD student identified as Baton Rouge store clerk found fatally shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Deputies are investigating after a store clerk was fatally shot during a robbery early Saturday morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Mr. Lucky’s Valero Gas Station located at 1400 Airline Highway. An unidentified man entered the building and shot the clerk before robbing the store, an EBRSO spokesman said.

The victim was identified by EBRSO as Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin, 29.

A spokesman for LSU confirmed Firoz-Ulamin was a doctoral student in the school’s computer science program.

J. Ram Ramanujam, director of LSU’s Center for Computation & Technology, wrote on Facebook that Firoz-Ulamin was working with Dr. Golden Richard III, a professor who specializes in digital forensics, memory forensics, reverse engineering, malware analysis, and operating systems.

Information on Firoz-Ulamin’s Linkdin page shows he was expected to graduate with a PhD in 2023.

LSU President F. King Alexander released the following statement Saturday:

“The entire LSU community mourns the tragic loss of Ph.D. student Md Firoz Firoz-Ulamin. He was an incredibly gifted student and researcher with such a promising future. Our thoughts are with his family, fellow students and his professors in the Computer Science and Engineering program at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP.



