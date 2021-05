UPDATE, 1:53 p.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden called for the creation of 16 million new jobs in rebuilding the nation's infrastructure as part of his proposed $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan in a speech from the Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles today.

Using the failing bridge as a backdrop metaphor for his speech, Biden said the structure was the "perfect example" of how the nation has neglected to "invest in the future of our economy." The bridge is one of the 45,000 listed as "structurally deficient" across the nation, he said. A White House fact sheet examining the need for infrastructure improvements in Louisiana estimates there are 1,634 bridges and more than 3,400 miles of highway in the state that are in "poor condition."