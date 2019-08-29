LSU Athletics releases list of beer, wine to be sold in Tiger Stadium; feedback wanted

LSU Athletics announced Wednesday, Aug. 28 the full list of beer and wine, including prices, that will be sold in Tiger Stadium and other athletic venues.

Tiger fans 21-years-old and up will be able to buy beer and wine in public areas of Tiger Stadium, this Saturday, Aug. 31 when LSU plays Georgia Southern in its season-opener, WAFB reports.

“This is all about enhancing the fan experience, responding to the feedback from our fans, and doing it responsibly. It’s a big addition to our events and we believe it will be a positive one overall, but we are going about it with the appropriate mindset and thorough planning,” said Scott Woodward, LSU athletic director.

After new SEC policies regarding alcohol sales in SEC venues were released in early summer, LSU’s concessionaire, Aramark, began working out logistics and making plans.

The policies say all beer and wine must be dispensed into a cup by the concessionaire, among other things. Additionally, a valid ID must be presented, and fans are limited to two drinks per transaction.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to respond to what our fans want to see in our venues. However, we’re also asking for patience as this is new to our venues and there are numerous challenges. We have a great plan and great people in place, but we know we are going to have a lot to learn in these first few games,” said Robert Munson, senior associate athletic director for LSU.

LSU says it’s trucking in as much as 80 tons of ice to keep the beverages cold in concession stands. Aramark has also added 200 staff members to assist with selling alcohol. LSU and Aramark plan to monitor wait times, product availability, and quality. LSU will also collect feedback from fans after games to identify what can be improved. Emailed surveys will be sent to ticket holders who attend football games.

Beer and wine to be sold:

Bud Light

Budweiser

Miller Light

Michelob Ultra

Bon & Viv spiked seltzer

Stella Artois

Karbach Love Street

Abita Strawberry Lager

Cabernet wine

Pinot grigio wine

Domestic beers will be $8 each, while premium selections and wine will be $9 each.

LSU says The Chute will remain open this football season. The Chute includes a full bar, as well as beer and wine, and costs $5 for entry. Liquor and mixed drinks have to be consumer inside The Chute and may not be taken into the stands. A full bar is also available in the Skyline Club, which is a premium seating area on the south side of the stadium.

Fans will also be able to participate in the Safe Driver Tiger program, in which fans can pledge to be a designated driver for their group. Fans who take the pledge will be given a voucher for a free water or soft drink.

All alcohol sales will stop at the end of the third quarter of football games.

LSU warns fans that stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior. Fans may be ejected without a refund, arrested, or cut off from buying alcohol if they display any of the following: