Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

LSP identifies suspect killed in Bossier City officer-involved shooting

News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have released the name of the carjacking suspect fatally shot Thursday in the parking lot of the CenturyLink Center by a Bossier City police officer.

LSP Trooper Brett Hardy says 42-year-old Jeremy Fox of Bossier City was shot during a struggle with the officer who had approached him while responding to a report of a carjacking near the arena. The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the arena. State police are investigating the deadly officer-involved shooting at the request of the Bossier City Police department. They said Thursday that their preliminary investigation indicates Fox matched the description of the man involved in the reported carjacking.

The Bossier City Police Department confirmed late Thursday afternoon that the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

Neither agency has released details on the reported carjacking that prompted the officer to respond, but a Bossier City utility truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot on the south side of the arena property just before 1 p.m. Thursday. That area, along with two others on and near the property, were roped off quickly as additional officers responded to the scene following the shooting. The truck was later seen loaded on to a tow truck and hauled away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar