LPSO investigating rash of nighttime burglaries at Le Triomphe

Le Triomphe is an exclusive, high-end community, surrounded by tall fencing, on Highway 90 in Lafayette Parish. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says there have been five reported nighttime burglaries there in the last several months.

“Everything is on the radar for our detectives,” said LPSO Capt. John Mowell. “We do ask for any assistance from the public. People working in that area. There are a lot of businesses in that area. Anybody that notices any activity around the perimeter of that neighborhood, which is easily identifiable, we ask them to contact the sheriff’s office.

Mowell says detectives are trying to figure out how the suspects are getting into the neighborhood. The front entrance is gated, which limits access. He says they will be looking at video surveillance, to help identify the suspects.

“There might be individual houses with surveillance systems. Also, businesses in the surrounding areas.”

If you have information that could help detectives solve these cases, please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.