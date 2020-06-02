LPRD opening up youth sports

The Lafayette Parish Recreation Department registration for youth softball and baseball is underway.

Young people from the ages of 5-14 will be able to join up at their area youth associations in the parish: C.S.A, CAYSI, SATS, SLYSI, BPA, and SWA.

Walter Guillory says it’s a great opportunity for the young people to get back to being active.

“It will certainly help them,” Guillory says. “Not every kid is gonna go on to even play high school ball. Not every kid will play college ball. There’s a select few that will play pro ball. Each kid can be a productive citizen. Through these other programs we are tying to our recreational programs and our athletic programs, we’re preparing them for life. We’re preparing them. We’re meeting their needs, again socially, educationally, and physically.”