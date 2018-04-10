LPD hosts second community walk of the year

The Lafayette Police department held their second Community Trust Walk of the year to speak with residents about their safety concerns.

They were joined by the Lafayette Police Community Relations Committee during Mondays’ walk around Quiet Town Neighborhood.

Committee member, Michael Toussaint, tells News 10 why they work with the LPD, “We come together once a month to sit down and communicate with the Lafayette Police Department and we just come together with ideas of what we can do to make Lafayette a better place.”

And that’s just what they’re trying to do with the Community Trust Walks. Officer Karl Ratcliffe says they try to do the walks on a quarterly basis.

He says, “We hope to make it across the city within the next few months or couple of years. So every time we do it it’s going to be a different neighborhood, we’re gonna be able to get out and engage with some different folks, different residents, and different parts of the city.”

