Lourdes Home Health and Lourdes Hospice are holding a blood drive today

Lourdes Home Health and Lourdes Hospice are teaming up to ensure our local blood center has a stable supply of blood throughout this pandemic. There is a need for blood donors at this time. The Lourdes Blood Center Bus will be set up at 4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in the parking lot between Women’s & Children’s Hospital and the Caffery Center shopping center. Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eat a good breakfast this morning and bring a picutre ID!

Here are some common questions people have before giving blood: