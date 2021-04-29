Lourdes Home Health and Lourdes Hospice are holding a blood drive today

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lourdes Home Health and Lourdes Hospice are teaming up to ensure our local blood center has a stable supply of blood throughout this pandemic. There is a need for blood donors at this time. The Lourdes Blood Center Bus will be set up at 4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in the parking lot between Women’s & Children’s Hospital and the Caffery Center shopping center.  Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  Eat a good breakfast this morning and bring a picutre ID!

Here are some common questions people have before giving blood:

  • How often can I donate blood? You can donate whole blood every 56 days or 8 weeks.
  • Can I donate blood if I had Covid? Yes, as long as it has been 14 days and you are symptom free.
  • Can I donate blood if I had the Covid vaccine? Yes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar