Youngsville ranked 2nd safest city in Louisiana; Scott 5th safest

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

Youngsville has been named one of Louisiana’s 10 safest cities, according to a recent study.

HomeSnacks, a geographical rankings website, said it used data and science to determine the places in Louisiana where everyone sleeps safe and sound at night.

Youngsville ranked number 2, only behind Addis, Louisiana with top 10 rankings in both violent and property crimes.

“Youngsville is the ideal destination when you’re trying to find that true Louisiana town with safe, small city vibes and big city pride. This is definitely one of the reasons it has held strong from last year to be our second safest city in Louisiana,” the site stated.

Coming in as the 5th safest city in Louisiana is Scott.

“They have the best gator bites, too! Not real alligator bites, folks. That wouldn’t be safe. But tiny little deep fried, breaded morsels of real gator. Gator bites aside, it truly is a family friendly city where the (S)treets (A)re (F)or (E)veryone. The people here are super welcoming and there are a ton of safe, family friendly parks and activities.”

The top 10 safest cities in Louisiana by rank are:

  1. Addis
  2. Youngsville
  3. Harahan
  4. Mandeville
  5. Scott
  6. Minden
  7. Jennings
  8. Tallulah
  9. DeRidder
  10. Westwego



